College preps medical marijuana testing lab, related courses

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Hocking College in southeastern Ohio says it is preparing to start testing medical marijuana in a new laboratory and plans to offer related courses to students interested in cannabis.
The two-year technical college in Nelsonville has received a provisional license from the state to test the quality and potency of medical marijuana. Hocking College President Betty Young says the college is getting a lot of inquiries about laboratory sciences in general, and specific questions about cannabis research.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Hocking College anticipates spending about $2 million to start up the lab located off-campus in Nelsonville. Students pursuing laboratory science degrees will utilize the lab for hands-on experience.
The state also has issued a provisional license for testing medical marijuana to Central State University near Dayton in southwestern Ohio.
