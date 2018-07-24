Teen girls ring doorbell, rob home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say two teen girls who asked to use the restroom at a home in Ohio ended up robbing the homeowners.
Authorities say the robbery happened at a home in Columbus Saturday around 4 p.m.
Police say the girls rang the doorbell and were let in to use the restroom. The girls came out of the bathroom brandishing handguns and pointed them at a 78-year-old man, his wife and their 12-year-old grandson.
Authorities say the girls demanded cash and jewelry, and they left the scene with a small amount of money.
A search for the girls is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
