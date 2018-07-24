New scholarship at UofL aimed at first-generation students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville will begin offering a new scholarship aimed at first-generation college students this fall.
The school says in a statement that an endowment gift of $2.5 million from Carl F. Pollard will support two scholarships annually beginning in the 2018-19 school year. Pollard is a former Humana executive and Churchill Downs chairman.
The statement says the Carl F. Pollard Scholarship Fund will cover about 65 percent of tuition, board and other fees for each student.
UofL President Neeli Bendapudi says the gift will help students who might not have the means otherwise to attain a higher education.
To be eligible, students must have a minimum high school grade point average of 2.8 and demonstrate a financial need and a history of extracurricular and community involvement.
