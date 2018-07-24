Mine safety grants available from federal government

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The federal government says up to $250,000 is available for grants to promote U.S. mine safety.
The Labor Department's Mine Safety and Health Administration said the deadline for the Brookwood-Sago grant program is Aug. 23, with grants to be awarded by Sept. 28.
The agency said in a news release that the funding is to be used to support education and training to help prevent unsafe working conditions in and around mines.
The program honors 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.
To submit an application, go to http://www.grants.gov . More information is available online .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
