1 dead in Butler County apartment fire

One person is dead in an overnight apartment fire in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Hamilton fire officials and the Butler County Coroner are on scene investigating on Hampshire Court, they said.

Several residents called 911 about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday and reported smoke in the apartment building.

Dispatchers said they advised them to immediately evacuate.

It appears firefighters contained the blaze to the apartment of origin fairly quickly, dispatchers said.

But one person has died, and several residents are displaced, at least temporarily.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The victim's name was not immediately available. Neither was a damage estimate.

The American Red Cross was alerted to assist the displaced residents, dispatchers said.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m .

