Police: Innocent bystander shot inside Paddock Hills gas station

An innocent bystander was shot inside VP Racing Fuels off Paddock Road in Paddock Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A customer was shot while standing in line inside a Paddock Hills gas station early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Shots were fired about 12:30 a.m. from someone inside a black Chevrolet Camaro who was arguing with a group of people outside VP Racing Fuels at Paddock Road and Tennessee Avenue, police said.

At least one bullet shattered the window in the door of the gas station and hit the customer in the shin, according to police.

The customer was not involved with the dispute outside the store, according to police.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

A short time later, officers said they learned a man showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police are investigating to determine if he is the Camaro driver.

