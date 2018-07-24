Police: Innocent bystander shot inside Paddock Hills gas station

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct.Full Story >
The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct.Full Story >
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.Full Story >
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.Full Story >