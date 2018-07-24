10-month-old baby girl taken to hospital after fall from 2nd story window

A 10-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center late Monday after falling from a second story apartment window, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The infant was brought to Cincinnati Children's Anderson, where workers called 911 about 10:20 p.m. and asked for a paramedic to respond and transfer her to the main Children's Hospital campus in Avondale, they said.

The baby's condition was not available.

Hamilton County sheriff's officials said they had no immediate information to share.

Cincinnati police also said they had no details.

