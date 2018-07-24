OSU fires receivers coach after domestic charge

Ohio State has fired receivers coach Zach Smith, who was charged last week with misdemeanor criminal trespass after a dispute with his ex-wife.

Coach Urban Meyer announced Smith's dismissal in a two-sentence statement on Monday.

The move came after multiple media outlets reported that Smith's ex-wife has filed for a protective order against him. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Courtney Smith wrote in a sworn document that her ex-husband has stalked and intimidated her.

At the time of the trespass charge, Zach Smith's attorney said Smith's ex-wife accused him of driving to her apartment after she told him they would meet elsewhere so he could drop off their son.

Meyer was scheduled to speak to reporters at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. According to his statement, "coaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.