At least 1 jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold

Cincinnati police released disturbing, profanity-laced 911 calls from a man who talks about mass killings with dispatchers.Full Story >
Cincinnati police released disturbing, profanity-laced 911 calls from a man who talks about mass killings with dispatchers.Full Story >
A family is outraged after they say their loved one was left all alone for nearly two hours by a transportation company that was supposed to take him to a cancer treatment appointment.Full Story >
A family is outraged after they say their loved one was left all alone for nearly two hours by a transportation company that was supposed to take him to a cancer treatment appointment.Full Story >
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
If you have any last minute summer vacations planned or are looking forward to a few fall trips, Simply Money has a few tips for saving money the next time you book a hotel.Full Story >
If you have any last minute summer vacations planned or are looking forward to a few fall trips, Simply Money has a few tips for saving money the next time you book a hotel.Full Story >