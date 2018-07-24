At least 1 jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold

It's the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot. (Source: Mega Millions)

(RNN) - At least one Mega Millions player has a reason to smile after one winning ticket for the $522 million jackpot was sold in the state of California.

After the Tuesday night drawing, the California Lottery tweeted a jackpot winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, CA.

It's not clear if there are any other winners.

The jackpot will return to the starting value of $40 million for Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 19, 2, 4, 1, and 29. The Mega Ball number is 20.

A winning ticket matches numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball. The jackpot is up to $522 million, the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.

A winner would have the option of taking a lump sum payment of $303 million or take annual payments over the course of 30 years, eventually adding up to the jackpot.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers. In fact, more than a million people won prizes in the last drawing, on Friday night.

Two people matched five white balls and won $1 million. Forty-seven people matched four white balls and the Mega Ball and won $10,000.

The last jackpot was won on May 4. Since then, more than 14 million winning tickets, at all prize levels, have been sold.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. But July seems to be a good month to play.

Twenty-two jackpots have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.