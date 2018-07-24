Mega Millions Tuesday drawing: $512 million up for grabs

A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
More than 3,200 hand-held metal detectors have been requested by schools across Indiana through a state program aimed at improving student safety.Full Story >
More than 3,200 hand-held metal detectors have been requested by schools across Indiana through a state program aimed at improving student safety.Full Story >
The state has reported Ohio's first human West Nile virus case this year.Full Story >
The state has reported Ohio's first human West Nile virus case this year.Full Story >
A Greenfield Army veteran has been missing for nearly three months. Now his family is desperate for answers hoping to bring him home.Full Story >
A Greenfield Army veteran has been missing for nearly three months.Full Story >
Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >
Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >