Mega Millions Tuesday drawing: $512 million up for grabs

(RNN) - There's more than half a billion dollars at stake on Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $512 million for the next drawing. It's the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. A winning ticket will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.

If there is a winner, they'll have the option to take a lump sum payment of $303 million, or take annual payments over the course of 30 years, eventually adding up to the jackpot.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers. In fact, more than a million people won prizes in the last drawing, on Friday night.

Two people matched five white balls and won $1 million. Forty-seven people matched four white balls and the Mega Ball and won $10,000.

The last jackpot was won on May 4. Since then, more than 14 million winning tickets, at all prize levels, have been sold.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. But July seems to be a good month to play.

Twenty-two jackpots have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

If there is no winner on Tuesday, the jackpot will once again roll over.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

