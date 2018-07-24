Mega Millions Tuesday drawing: $522 million up for grabs

Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
The jury has been selected for the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial murderer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >
