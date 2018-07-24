Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

The drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET. (Source: Mega Millions)

(RNN) - The Mega Millions drawing was held Tuesday night.

The winning numbers are 19, 2, 4, 1, and 29. The Mega Ball number is 20.

A winning ticket will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball. The jackpot is up to $522 million, the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.

It's still too soon to tell if there is a winner this time around. But If nobody has purchased a winning ticket, the jackpot will climb even higher for the next drawing Friday night at 11.

If there is a winner, they'll have the option to take a lump sum payment of $303 million or take annual payments over the course of 30 years, eventually adding up to the jackpot.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers. In fact, more than a million people won prizes in the last drawing, on Friday night.

Two people matched five white balls and won $1 million. Forty-seven people matched four white balls and the Mega Ball and won $10,000.

The last jackpot was won on May 4. Since then, more than 14 million winning tickets, at all prize levels, have been sold.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. But July seems to be a good month to play.

Twenty-two jackpots have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

If there is no winner on Tuesday, the jackpot will once again roll over.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.