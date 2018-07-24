Paul McCartney takes an Abbey Road stroll (again)

The former Beatle turned heads in the famous London crosswalk. (Source: Instagram/@paulmccartney/CNN)

(RNN) – It never gets old, watching Paul McCartney saunter through the crosswalk on Abbey Road in London.

The former Beatle reenacted the famous walk this week ahead of the 49th anniversary of the “Abbey Road” album and its iconic cover showing every member of the Fab Four taking the same stroll.

Sir Paul posted a video of it on his official Instagram account.

So did his daughter Mary.

In her Instagram post, she asks, “Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road?”

Back in 1969, the “Abbey Road” cover helped stoke rumors about Sir Paul’s death.

The picture of John Lennon in white, followed by Ringo Starr in black, McCartney in a suit, but no shoes, and George Harrison in jeans stirred imaginations.

One interpretation said the picture represented a funeral procession with Lennon as the minister, Starr as the undertaker, McCartney as the corpse and Harrison as the gravedigger.

Now at 76, McCartney laughs at the notion.

"It was a very hot day and I happened to be wearing sandals like I am today so I just kicked them off because it was so hot we went across barefoot," he said on Instagram Story. "There was no special meaning."

