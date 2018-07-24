Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >
One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
More than 3,200 hand-held metal detectors have been requested by schools across Indiana through a state program aimed at improving student safety.Full Story >
More than 3,200 hand-held metal detectors have been requested by schools across Indiana through a state program aimed at improving student safety.Full Story >
The state has reported Ohio's first human West Nile virus case this year.Full Story >
The state has reported Ohio's first human West Nile virus case this year.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.Full Story >
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.Full Story >
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeFull Story >
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himFull Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >