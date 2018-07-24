Woman injured in crash after State Highway Patrol chase dies

CLEVELAND (AP) - A passenger who was critically injured in a crash during a pursuit by a State Highway Patrol trooper in a Cleveland neighborhood has died.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner said Monday that 25-year-old Ashley Martin, of Cleveland, died Saturday at a Cleveland hospital from injuries received during an early morning crash that day that killed 30-year-old Antonio Whitley and also injured a teenage passenger.

The state patrol in Ohio said in a statement Saturday that a trooper tried to stop a minivan driven by Whitley for running a red light on the city's east side. The patrol said Whitley crashed into a utility pole while fleeing the attempted stop at high speed.

Whitley was pronounced dead at the scene.

