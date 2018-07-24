Mayoral candidate hands out thousands in cash at church - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mayoral candidate hands out thousands in cash at church

(RNN) - A Chicago mayoral candidate handed out thousands in cash and checks at a church Sunday.

Willie Wilson gave out more than $200,000 at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church on the city's south side during a campaign event with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

But Wilson, a millionaire businessman, did not violate election law, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

A spokesman for Wilson said he gave the money to people to help cover their taxes and other expenses and that the money was out of his own account.

Wilson is one of nearly 12 challengers facing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is seeking a third term in February. Wilson has raised nearly $293,000 for his mayoral campaign, with $281,000 coming from loans he made to himself.

Wilson is running as a Democrat.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

