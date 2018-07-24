Mark Hamill goes undercover as a stormtrooper at Comic-Con

The Star Wars actor mixed and mingled with fans in San Diego. (Source: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Haven’t we seen this before, Luke Skywalker dressed up as a stormtrooper?

Mark Hamill mingled undercover with “Star Wars” fans at San Diego’s Comic-Con over the weekend.

He documented his exploits on Instagram.

“Don't arouse any suspicions it's me because I'm too short for this costume,” Hamill said on his account, spoofing a line from the original movie when his character was rescuing Princess Leia in a stormtrooper’s uniform.

Hamill did tip his hand a bit before he circulated at Comic-Con with another Instagram post showing four masks he might be wearing. All are characters he played or voiced for movies and TV.

“Would I lie about being in disguise at #SDCC? Sorry- I misspoke & said I "would" instead of "wouldn't," Hamill said.

“FUN FACT: I'M HERE RIGHT NOW!! Here are the 4 masks I'll be wearing (1 for each day) so be on HIGH ALERT & please say hello when you see me!”

