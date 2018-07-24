Thomas More to join NAIA's Mid-South Conference - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Thomas More to join NAIA's Mid-South Conference

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(Source: http://www.thomasmore.edu) (Source: http://www.thomasmore.edu)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Thomas More College will move to the Mid-South Conference, of the NAIA, starting in 2019.

TMC was a member of the NAIA from 1947 to 1990 when it left for NCAA Division III, which it will leave at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year. The move to NAIA is effective July 1, 2019.

"In our conversations with representatives of the NAIA, their dedication to placing student development first was evident," said acting Thomas More President Dr. Kathleen Jagger. "Their character focus is consistent with our institutional mission. We are delighted to have this opportunity to join a competitive conference, with common academic standards and geographic proximity that will minimize the travel time for our student-athletes."

Thomas More will be joining the Mid-South, a NAIA conference with eight core member institutions in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Georgia. The member institutions are: Campbellsville University, Cumberland University, Georgetown College, Life University, Lindsey Wilson College, Shawnee State University, University of Pikeville and University of the Cumberlands. The Mid-South sponsors 27 varsity sports, but also offers junior varsity schedules, which enable a greater number of students to participate in intercollegiate athletics.

"The NAIA and the Mid-South offer great rivalries and competition with academically sound institutions," stated AD Terry Connor. "Thomas More is excited to be going back home to the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference."

