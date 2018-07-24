XU will open Maui Invitational against Auburn

The Maui Invitational bracket is now set and Xavier will open with a game against Auburn.

This is the first-ever trip to the holiday tournament for Xavier or Auburn. XU's first round game against Auburn, which pits the 2018 regular season champions of the BIG EAST vs. the 2018 regular season champions of the SEC, is the first game of this year's Maui Invitational.

Xavier's second game on Tuesday, Nov. 20 will be against either Duke or San Diego State.

"We are honored to be a part of such a talented tournament field," said Xavier first-year head coach Travis Steele. "It's exciting for our players and fans to participate in such a prestigious event for the first time in program history. The tournament adds to our challenging non-conference schedule that will prepare us for the BIG EAST season."

The 2018 event will feature eight Division I programs for the first time in its 35-year history. Xavier is part of an eight-team field that includes six teams made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, including Xavier, Duke, Arizona, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Auburn. Illinois and Iowa State complete the field.

