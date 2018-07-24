Bengals honor Cov Cath's Eviston - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals honor Cov Cath's Eviston

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Eddie Eviston is the recipient of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award after leading Covington Catholic to an undefeated state championship. (FOX19 NOW) Eddie Eviston is the recipient of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award after leading Covington Catholic to an undefeated state championship. (FOX19 NOW)
Eddie Eviston is the recipient of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award after leading Covington Catholic to an undefeated state championship.

Eviston, the head football coach at Cov Cath, led the Colonels to the Kentucky Class 5A state title.

The award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $5,000 Bengals donation to Covington Catholic's athletic department.

In Eviston's three seasons at CovCath, he has led the Colonels to at least the third round of the KHSAA playoffs three times, and won two district titles. The Colonels' 2016 district title ended a 10-year drought for the school. Last season, Eviston led CovCath to the first undefeated season in school history.

Bengals president Mike Brown presented Eviston with the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award at the Bengals' annual pre-training camp media luncheon.

"Eddie Eviston has been a presence in the local football world for most of his life," Brown said. "His coaching record is extraordinarily successful, and there's going to be a lot more to come. He is certainly worthy of receiving the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award."

