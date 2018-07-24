Ex-online public school founder gets 20 months in tax case

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The founder and former chief executive officer of an online Pennsylvania public school has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on a conviction of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.
Sixty-three-year-old Nicholas Trombetta, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was also ordered Tuesday to pay more than $400,000 in restitution.
Trombetta was indicted almost five years ago. He pleaded guilty to tax conspiracy almost two years ago, acknowledging that he siphoned off some $8 million from The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.
He acknowledged having used the money to buy, among other things, a $933,000 Florida condominium and $180,000 for houses for his mother and girlfriend in Ohio.
A former accountant, 62-year-old Neal Prence, was sentenced earlier this month to a year and a day.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
The jury has been selected for the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial murderer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
The jury has been selected for the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial murderer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >
One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >