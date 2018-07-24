Jury selected in re-sentencing trial of serial killer

The jury has been selected for the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial murderer Anthony Kirkland.

The makeup of the jury is six white men, four white women and two black women.

They will be taken to view one of the murder scenes and then begin hearing evidence and testimony as they weigh whether Kirkland, 49, lives or dies.

Serial killer gets 2nd chance at life

He killed four women and girls between 2006 and 2009 and will receive life without parole or return to death row.

Kirkland already was convicted in a 2010 jury trial. Jurors recommended the death penalty, and the judge agreed.

Those convictions still stand.

But now, eight yeas later, he must be sentenced all over again.

