Kenton County to hold 'Cram the Cruiser' school supply drive this weekend

The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is conducting their first ever "Cram The Cruiser" school supply drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Independence Kroger Marketplace from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

The donations will benefit the Oak Ridge Baptist Lighthouse’s Back-To-School Program.

Specific supplies they are in need of:

Scissors????

Erasers

Highlighters

Crayons

Pencil Boxes

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils????

Blue/Black/Red Pens

Dry Erase Markers???

Washable Markers

3 Ring Binders?

????Dividers

????Notebooks

Folders

3x5 Index Cards

?Loose Leaf Paper

Backpacks

Tissue Boxes

Paper Towels

?Hand Sanitizer

