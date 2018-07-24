Kenton County to hold 'Cram the Cruiser' school supply drive thi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kenton County to hold 'Cram the Cruiser' school supply drive this weekend

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is conducting their first ever "Cram The Cruiser" school supply drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Independence Kroger Marketplace from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

The donations will benefit the Oak Ridge Baptist Lighthouse’s Back-To-School Program.

Specific supplies they are in need of:

  • Scissors????
  • Erasers 
  • Highlighters 
  • Crayons 
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Glue Sticks 
  • #2 Pencils????
  • Blue/Black/Red Pens
  • Dry Erase Markers???
  • Washable Markers
  • 3 Ring Binders?
  • ????Dividers
  • ????Notebooks
  • Folders
  • 3x5 Index Cards
  • ?Loose Leaf Paper
  • Backpacks
  • Tissue Boxes
  • Paper Towels
  • ?Hand Sanitizer

