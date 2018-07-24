Rob Williams Anytime: What would you do if you won the lottery?

Rob Williams is talking with New York Lottery lawyer Jason Kurland on what you should do if you win the $522 million lottery Tuesday (Fox19 File Photo)

What would you do if you won the lottery?

That popular daydream could be come reality for some Tuesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $522 million.

This is the second-most money the lottery has offered since March's $533 million jackpot.

MORE: Mega Millions Tuesday drawing: $522 million up for grabs

Rob Williams is talking with Jason Kurland, a lawyer that deals specifically with lottery winners. He's based out of New York City and he has a few tips on what you should do if you win the lottery.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.