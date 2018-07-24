Judge grants restraining order against Cincinnati's bump-stock ban

A Hamilton County judge granted a restraining order against they city's bump stock ban until it can be reviewed in October (File photo Source: WASR)

A Hamilton County judge granted an injunction on Cincinnati's bump-stock ban.

The ruling came down late Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Hamilton County Judge issues restraining order against bump stock ban @FOX19 — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) July 24, 2018

On May 9, Cincinnati's City Council voted to officially ban the devices, which turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons.

The new law prohibited the sale, possession, and use of the devices after passing 7-2 with Republicans Amy Murray and Jeff Pastor opposing it.

Two Second Amendment activist groups sued to overturn the ban.

Tuesday a Common Pleas Court judge issued a restraining order against the bump-stock ban, halting it until the order can be officially reviewed in court October 22.

Councilman Jeff Pastor tweeted his approval of the judge's ruling, calling the ban "illegal."

Judge finds City bump stock ban illegal. “As I said before, in America we have a 3rd branch of gov’t. to keep legislators within the bounds of their power to only pass lawful, constitutional, and limited legislation.” @FOX19 @WCPO @WLWT @Local12 @MaytalLeviWXIX @700wlw @55KRC — Jeff Pastor (@votePASTOR) July 24, 2018

Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, a supporter of the ban, tweeted his continued support for the ban and said he looks forward to the hearing this fall.

Sittenfeld Statement on Preliminary Injunction on Bump Stock Ban

(busy news day!) pic.twitter.com/CTaXrhSYyM — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) July 24, 2018

Only California has a specific ban on bump stocks. Several states have laws on the books that are ambiguous and untested in court.

