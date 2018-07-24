Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized for drug overdose

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.Full Story >
The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.Full Story >
Actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away at the age of 89, her daughter has revealed via social media.Full Story >
Actress Elmarie Wendel has passed away at the age of 89, her daughter has revealed via social media.Full Story >
Far Cry 5’s second expansion takes players to Mars on a journey that should be a blast, but boring level design, forgettable weapons, and a cringe-worthy story make the red planet little more than busywork.Full Story >
Far Cry 5’s second expansion takes players to Mars on a journey that should be a blast, but boring level design, forgettable weapons, and a cringe-worthy story make the red planet little more than busywork.Full Story >
We traveled to IMAX’s Toronto headquarters to see the company’s brand-new laser projection system. We’ve seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it’s brighter and more colorful than ever.Full Story >
We traveled to IMAX’s Toronto headquarters to see the company’s brand-new laser projection system. We’ve seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it’s brighter and more colorful than ever.Full Story >
Hasbro seems to have taken D.Va's "Nerf this" taunt to heart, as the company is producing a line of Overwatch Nerf guns to begin releasing in 2019. The first of these will be Reaper's shotgun.Full Story >
Hasbro seems to have taken D.Va's "Nerf this" taunt to heart, as the company is producing a line of Overwatch Nerf guns to begin releasing in 2019. The first of these will be Reaper's shotgun.Full Story >
The surging social media controversy surrounding the first trailer for Netflix's dark comedy series Insatiable has inspired one of its stars and the showrunner to comment.Full Story >
The surging social media controversy surrounding the first trailer for Netflix's dark comedy series Insatiable has inspired one of its stars and the showrunner to comment.Full Story >
Ubisoft will release Assassin's Creed Odyssey in October for consoles and PC. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of Assassin's Creed, including the story and setting.Full Story >
Ubisoft will release Assassin's Creed Odyssey in October for consoles and PC. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of Assassin's Creed, including the story and setting.Full Story >
Twelve new episodes will be coming to Disney's in-development streaming serviceFull Story >
Twelve new episodes will be coming to Disney's in-development streaming serviceFull Story >