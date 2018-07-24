Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized for drug overdose

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

(RNN) – Demi Lovato was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a drug overdose, CNN reports.

Multiple outlets cited Los Angeles police confirming that they responded to an emergency call at the Hollywood Hills block Lovato lives on, for a woman Lovato’s age.

CNN confirmed it was Lovato, citing a source close to her family.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported she was treated at the scene with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses.

Lovato, 25, has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. In a song released last month, titled “Sober,” she sang about withdrawal and indicated she had relapsed, after celebrating six years of sobriety in March.

She lived in a recovery home for a spell after going to rehab in 2011.

She had tweeted earlier in the day that she was scheduled to appear on the Fox game show Beat Shazam on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.