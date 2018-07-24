Payday lending restrictions OK'd, sent to Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal cracking down on Ohio's short-term lending industry is headed to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
During a rare July session day Tuesday, the Ohio House voted 60-24 to approve a Senate version of the bill that added restrictions over the payday lending industry's objections.
The bill caps interest rates and limits fees on such loans. It also bars loans with terms of less than 30 days. Payments on loans of 90 days or less can't exceed 7 percent of a borrower's monthly net income, or 6 percent of the gross income, under the plan.
Fees and interest can't be more than 60 percent of the loan's original principal amount.
Ohio has some of the highest payday loan rates in the nation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Hamilton County judge granted an injunction on Cincinnati's bump-stock ban.Full Story >
A Hamilton County judge granted an injunction on Cincinnati's bump-stock ban.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
What would you do if you won the lottery?Full Story >
What would you do if you won the lottery?Full Story >
The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is conducting their first ever "Cram The Cruiser" school supply drive.Full Story >
The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is conducting their first ever "Cram The Cruiser" school supply drive.Full Story >
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >
Police said they are investigating a double shooting in Fairfield Township that killed a female teen and also sent a man to the hospital.Full Story >