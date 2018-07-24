Broadway's 'Hamilton' could be headed to big screen

The world-wide theatrical rights for ‘Hamilton’ could sell for more than $50 million. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)

(RNN) – Soon, “Hamilton” fans may no longer have to be in “the room where it happens” to experience the Tony-winning musical.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Broadway hit could be coming to movie theaters just the way people saw it on the Great White Way.

The world-wide theatrical rights for ‘Hamilton’ could sell for more than $50 million, two of the people with knowledge of the deal talks said. Representatives for the production have recently screened the recording for interested buyers – Wall Street Journal

Unlike most movie musicals, this one won’t be an adaptation. Instead, it will be a recording of the show with the original cast from 2016, including show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role.

A spokesman for Mr. Miranda didn’t respond to a request for comment, the WSJ reported.

