5-year-old boy's lemonade stand raises $6,000 for firefighters

A little boy raised $6,000 for the Sun Prairie Fire Department after this month's deadly gas explosion. (Source: WTMJ/WMTV/Martin Family via CNN)

LAKE MILLS, WI (WTMJ/WMTV/CNN) – A little boy is making a big donation to help his fire department after a gas explosion left one firefighter dead and another critically injured in Sun Prairie, WI, earlier this month.

Gavin Martin, the 5-year-old philanthropist, decided to open a lemonade stand to raise money for the firefighters – which he one day hopes to become.

"Because they're super cool," Gavin said.

Linda Martin, Gavin's mom, had modest expectations for her son's fundraising venture.

"We just went out there with, with a lemonade stand, a pitcher of lemonade, a couple of cups, a little cup – hoping, you know, if we got $60 we were going to be super excited," Martin said.

But Gavin raised 100 times more than that: nearly $6,000.

His family worked 30 hours at the lemonade stand over three days, going through about 125 gallons.

On Wednesday, they’ll deliver all the money collected to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.

"I'm proud of him – that's cool. Like, not many kids can say they've done that," said Olivia Christ, Gavin's sister.

And would Gavin ever want to do it again?

"Oh, yeah," he said.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is also providing funds for the victims of the explosion.

On Tuesday, he authorized $20,000 in disaster relief grants for people who lost their homes in the fire.

Copyright 2018 WTMJ, WMTV via CNN. All rights reserved.