Man threatens murder in profanity-laced 911 call over robocalls

Timothy Franklin, 59, was charged with inducing panic and obstruction of official business after police say he made profanity-laced calls to 911 where he threatened murder over robocalls (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police released disturbing, profanity-laced 911 calls from a man who talks about mass killings with dispatchers.

The man, Timothy Franklin, called police June 6, telling them “I’m going to be the next one”.

The 59-year-old told police he was upset over robocalls he kept getting and was mad at the fact they weren’t doing anything about the situation.



“You m***** f****** wonder why we got all these g** d*** mass killings in this country,” Franklin said. “I’m getting ready to be the next one. If these m***** f******, these 1-800 calls. They keep calling me 10 to 15 g** d*** times a f****** day… I’m going to be the next one.”



Franklin and dispatchers exchanged three calls on that day before police located and arrested Franklin hiding in a wooded area behind a North Avondale home.

On June 18, Franklin was sentenced to confinement and probation after pleading no contest to charges of inducing panic and obstruction of official business.



This isn’t the first time Franklin has been accused of making a threatening call, in 2017 the Cincinnati man faced charges after police say he called a Walgreen’s and threatened to throw a pipe bomb through their pharmacy window.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.