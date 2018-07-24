Simply Money: Electric scooters, Chick-fil-A meal kits being tested

Many people have fallen victim to the unfortunate Sunday Chick-fil-A cravings when the popular fast food chain is closed.
Thanks to a new service the southern food restaurant is testing out, that problem could soon no longer be an issue.
Chick-fil-A is testing out meal kits like the ones offered at Kroger. The restaurant will start offering the kits at its Atlanta restaurants in August.
The kits contain fresh, pre-measured ingredients you use to make the meal at home. The kits cost about $16, serve two people and customers can pick them up at either the counter, or the drive-thru. If this test run is successful -- Chick-Fil-A could launch these meal kits nationwide.
Not only could you get your Chick-fil-A fix sooner, but you could also get to places around downtown Cincinnati quicker too.
Rental bike stands are *all over* downtown — but now Uber and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are making big investments in electric scooter rental companies.
The services — already launched in 25 cities — feature plug-in scooters that travel up to 15 miles an hour. Rental rates range from fifteen cents to a dollar per minute.
Lyft also just announced plans to make those scooters an option for customers using its app in the coming months.
