Fatal shooting over a parking space renews FL's 'Stand Your Ground' debate

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (WFTS/WFLA/CNN) - Demonstrators took to the streets in Clearwater, FL, after the announcement that a man, who shot and killed another man after being pushed, is not facing charges.

The reason: The state's “Stand Your Ground” law.

Officials say Michael Drejka confronted a woman about parking in a handicap spot.

Her boyfriend, Markeis McGlockton then walked up to Drejka and knocked him down.

Drejka responded by shooting McGlockton once, killing him.

"He wasn't a troubled guy. He wasn't out there looking for trouble. But he would stand up for his family," Michael McGlockton said about his son.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the issue is whether the shooter was in fear of bodily harm.

"No matter how you slice it or dice it, that was a violent push to the ground. He had to shoot to defend himself." Gualtieri said.

The McGlockton family and their attorneys disagree.

"You cannot provoke a fight and then hide behind ‘Stand Your Ground,’" attorney Michele Rayner stressed.

"It’s a very bad law that encourages people in society to take the law into their own hands," added Benjamin Camp, who also represented Trayvon Martin’s family

The state attorney's office will now get the case.

Michael Drejka has declined to answer multiple media inquiries.

WFTS reported the 47-year-old put a sign outside his home that reads, "no comment."

