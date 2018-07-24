Fatal shooting over a parking space renews FL's 'Stand Your Ground' debate

President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
It's the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.Full Story >
It's the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.Full Story >
Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.Full Story >
Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.Full Story >