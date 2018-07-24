Dog warden: No law requiring dogs to be euthanized after 12-year-old viciously attacked

Brown County Dog Warden Joshua Davis says there's no law requiring dogs to be put down after first attack offense after a 12-year-old was left with 200 stitches from a pit bull attack (FOX19 NOW)

A recent, gruesome pit bull attack on a 12-year-old boy has many questioning Ohio's laws when it comes to putting down vicious dogs.

There is currently no law in the state that requires a dog be put down after its first attack offense.

The case out of Georgetown sparked controversy after Cooper Benjamin was left with 200 stitches last week.

The Brown County Chief Dog Warden, Joshua Davis, says he's gotten calls from people on both sides of the debate blaming the incident on the dog and blaming it on the child.

"People are passionate about this. You have your pro-pit people and your anti-pit people and it's hard talking to people who are already so ingrained in their groups," said Davis.

Ohio law requires the dog be held in quarantine for 10 day to make sure it doesn't have rabies that could be passed on to the victim. During the quarantine Davis says his office checks on the dog along with the state health department.

"It has to be in a top-locked kennel, can't be out unsupervised and has to be on a 3-inch or shorter leash," said Davis.

When asked why Brown County doesn't hold the dog during the 10-day quarantine period, Davis said they only do that on certain circumstances.

"We usually only do that if the dog attacked someone living in the same household." Davis said.

Davis says if the dog was reported before and registered as a "dangerous dog," the county would most likely hold the dog during the duration of the quarantine, however, the dog was never reported before.

"The law says you're not allowed to euthanize a dog until after 10 days quarantine, if it is euthanized the head has to be removed and sent to Columbus to the veterinary school to be checked for rabies," Davis said.

The Ohio Revised Code (ORC) says if the dog was registered as "vicious dog" the county or state could euthanize the dog, but this dog was not on that list.

"If the owner of the dog chooses not to euthanize it, yes, the dog will be labeled vicious," said Davis.

If the dog bites again during the rabies quarantine, Davis says the owner will be cited, but he doubts that will happen because they're being proactive.

The owner did tell Davis she plans on putting the dog down. However, pro-pit groups are upset saying the dog recently had puppies and was being protective when the 12-year-old who got bit was playing near it.

The 12-year-old's mother Nickie Benjamin says she is planning on suing the owner of the pit-bull.

