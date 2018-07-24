Trump, Cohen discuss paying off woman in secret recording

The White House press secretary said the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from six former national security officials, who are being targeted for their criticism of Trump's administration.Full Story >
The White House press secretary said the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from six former national security officials, who are being targeted for their criticism of Trump's administration.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.Full Story >