Trump, Cohen discuss paying off woman in secret recording

(CNN) - A taped conversation is causing headaches for the Trump White House.

A recording of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen is out.

The two men can be heard talking about making a payment to a woman who claims she had an affair with Trump.

Although parts of the tape are difficult to understand, Cohen told Trump about a plan to buy the rights to a story from American Media, the company that publishes the National Enquirer.

The president denies having a relationship with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whose story was bought by American Media.

The recording was obtained by CNN and aired Tuesday night.

The tapes were seized from Cohen's home and office during a raid by the FBI in April.

