Here's how you can save money booking hotel rooms

Checkbook.org says most booking sites offer the exact same price despite their promises when it comes to booking hotel rooms (Pixabay/file)

If you have any last minute summer vacations planned or are looking forward to a few fall trips, Simply Money has a few tips for saving money the next time you book a hotel.

If you’re booking a hotel, you probably do it online, using a discount travel site! But a new study shows — there’s a trick to saving a lot more!

Checkbook.org, a non-profit consumer group, crunched the data on thousands of hotel bookings in dozens of cities, through 18 different discount sites. They found that most booking sites offer the exact same price, despite all of the promises.

Checkbook says many of those sites use the same tricks, too.

They often list what they call “regular room rates”, then cross those out, with their so-called “discount rate” underneath. The problem is, those hotels may never have actually charged anyone that rate.

Sites also often put things like “Only 2 rooms left!” or “12 other travelers are looking at this deal!” to pressure you to book. But Checkbook’s study found that rates drop the longer you wait.

It’s also good to know -- two companies own nearly all of the well-known travel sites.

Expedia owns Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotels,com, Hotwire, and Booking Holdings owns Kayak, Priceline and Booking.com.

Checkbook’s study found the only way to save serious money on a hotel is to book a mystery room through either Hotwire Hot Rate, or Priceline Express Deal.

Those bookings were 38% cheaper, on average. While it may feel risky, Checkbook found you can still apply filters like “star level” and location to those bookings.

