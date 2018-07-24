Investigation Underway After a Grandfather dropped out at Wrong UC medical center

A family is outraged after they say their loved one was left all alone for nearly two hours by a transportation company that was supposed to take him to a cancer treatment appointment. (FOX19 NOW)

A family is outraged after they say their loved one was left all alone for nearly two hours by a transportation company that was supposed to take him to a cancer treatment appointment.

77-year-old Fred Pack was supposed to be taken to the University of Cincinnati Health Barrett Cancer Center, but his grand-daughter eventually found him in another building around the corner from where he was supposed to be.

Randi Dooley is still trying to get the image of her grandfather slumped in his wheelchair out of her head. She says he was pushed into the entry way of a building and was forgotten about.

"We go over there to find him and he was very confused. He was alone. He was scared just sitting in a wheelchair with a cup that he had d ropped because he wasn't able to hold his cup anymore," said Dooley.

Dooley tells us Meda-Care Transportation picked up her grandfather from the Shawneespring of Harrison Healthcare Center at 9:30 a.m. and was supposed to d rop him off for his 10:00 a.m. appointment.

When she went to went to the Cancer Center to meet him she learned that he never made it.

"I was running a little bit late to his appointment because my car broke down. When I got there at 10:50 a.m he still wasn't there, so I immediately became worried because he had been in a state of like being on oxygen not knowing where he was," said Dooley.



After making calls she learned that he never checked into any UC medical facility.

Dooley says when she called Meda-Care Transportation it took 30 minutes to connect with someone to ask where Pack was d ropped off.



Luckily, a volunteer standing nearby said she had seen Pack and took Dooley to her grandfather who was at another building around the corner from the Barrett Cancer Center.

"I just started crying because it looked so pathetic. He looked like a little boy who was lost. For us, we know these are his last days with what he's fighting and for that to be the way he had to spend one of them was tough to swallow," said Dooley.



The driver who picked up Pack on Monday works for Meda-Care Transportation which is contracted through Logisticare.

The spokesperson for Logisticare tells us that the driver was given the wrong address from an employee at ShawneeSpring of Harrison Healthcare Center and that they have now launched a thorough investigation.



However, Dooley says the driver should have never left her grandfather alone without checking him in, especially since he cannot push his own wheel chair and can barely speak.

"We can't fix what happened to my grandpa but we can bring awareness for other people who have loved ones being transported," said Dooley.



Pack was back in the hospital Tuesday night being treated for Pneumonia.



The spokesperson for the Shawneespring of Harrison Healthcare Center tells FOX19 that they provided the Meda-Care Transportation driver the exact same address that was on the order written from the hospital.



This is the entire statement for Logisticare



Cliff Prausa, general manager at LogistiCare:



"We apologize to Ms. Dooley and her grandfather, Fred Pack, for the issue they experienced. At LogistiCare, every member and ride matters and we have launched a thorough investigation. Initial findings indicate Mr. Pack's residential facility provided us with the wrong address for his medical appointment. As a result, our quality assurance team is working with the facility to better serve his future transportation needs. In addition, the transportation provider has been suspended from transporting any LogistiCare members while we determine if the company followed proper procedures. Any failure by the transportation provider to comply with contractual requirements will be swiftly addressed. The health and safety of our members who need access to healthcare transportation is of the utmost importance and we remain committed to meeting their expectations."

