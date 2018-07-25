Ohio's special US House election last stop before November

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A special congressional election in Ohio will be the last test of voter sentiment nationally before November's high stakes general election.
Up for grabs on Aug. 7 are the last few months of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's (TEE'-behr'-eez) unexpired term. The long-serving establishment Republican retired in January, creating a coveted open U.S. House seat.
Republican Troy Balderson, a two-term state senator from Zanesville, is running with Tiberi's backing. The 57-year-old is a supporter of President Donald Trump, but he's also aligning himself with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), an outspoken Trump critic.
Democrat Danny O'Connor, the 31-year-old Franklin County recorder, won the endorsement of the traditionally conservative Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper said it could not recommend a Trump supporter.
Balderson and O'Connor face off again in November.
