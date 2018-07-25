Ohio State ex-athletes try to name what a doctor did to them

By JOHN SEEWER and KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nearly a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University have now come forward to publicly say they were groped and fondled decades ago by a now-dead team doctor.

Many of the men are just starting to confront what they experienced even though it happened in the 1980s and '90s.

Some say they're still not sure whether what they went through was sexual abuse or something else.

One former wrestler at Ohio State says some of his teammates were more bothered by it at the time, but he now understands why they complained back then.

The university says the investigation into Richard Strauss now involves more than 100 former students who've told investigators accounts of sexual misconduct by the doctor.

