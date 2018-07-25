WATCH: Mom attacked over shopping cart in WI Walmart parking lot

Florida's controversial “Stand Your Ground” law is back in the national discussion as outrage grows after a man was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space.Full Story >
Florida's controversial “Stand Your Ground” law is back in the national discussion as outrage grows after a man was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space.Full Story >
The police chief said he would not speculate on a motive but did not rule out terrorism.Full Story >
The police chief said he would not speculate on a motive but did not rule out terrorism.Full Story >
The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.Full Story >
The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.Full Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.Full Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >