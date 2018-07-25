WATCH: Mom attacked over shopping cart in WI Walmart parking lot

Florida's controversial “Stand Your Ground” law is back in the national discussion as outrage grows after a man was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space.

Florida's controversial “Stand Your Ground” law is back in the national discussion as outrage grows after a man was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the issue is whether the shooter was in fear of bodily harm. (Source: WFTS/WFLA/CNN)

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the issue is whether the shooter was in fear of bodily harm. (Source: WFTS/WFLA/CNN)

If convicted on all charges, the suspected attacker could get more than 10 years in prison. (Source: WISN/New Berlin Police/Broadcastify/CNN)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI (WISN/CNN) – A Wisconsin man faces several charges after he allegedly attacked a mother in front of her children when she asked him to move his shopping cart.

A mother of two, Cori Richardson was left bruised and without a clump of hair following the Friday attack outside a New Berlin, WI, Walmart.

Surveillance video shows Richardson leave the store with her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter. As the family headed to their car, another shopper put his empty cart behind it.

"I yelled to him, ‘Can you please put your cart away?' And he said 'No, there's people that they pay to do that.' So I was like, 'Well, just don't leave it behind my car, please.' And he literally just came charging right at me – full force," Richardson said.

Richardson says the shopper, later identified as 60-year-old John Engebos, brutally attacked her.

"He threw me to the ground, was throwing punches and kicks," Richardson said. "Then he attacked me again, this time grabbing my hair and threw me to the ground and kind of dragged me."

During the fight, Richardson’s own shopping cart, with her 8-week-old son atop in a car seat, rolled unattended through the parking lot.

"He went and pushed it farther into the parking lot," Richardson said.

Other shoppers came to the mother’s aid, calling 911 to report the attack. One even stood behind Engebos’ car when he got inside to drive off, Richardson said.

"One of the witnesses stood behind his car to try to get him to stop, so he couldn't leave. He then hit her with his car," Richardson said.

Richardson said the incident left her an emotional wreck.

"I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are OK," she said.

Engebos faces charges of felony reckless endangerment, battery and disorderly conduct. He was released on bond and is due back in court Aug 7.

If convicted on all charges, he could get more than 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WISN, New Berlin Police, Broadcastify via CNN. All rights reserved.