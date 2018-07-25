'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

Some Republicans in farm states dismiss a Trump administration plan to provide $12 billion in emergency relief in wake of trade disputes.Full Story >
With the elections about four months away, polls are showing mixed support among voters for the $1.5 trillion package of individual and corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law.Full Story >
A recording of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen is out.Full Story >
The 33-foot blimp made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay on Sunday.Full Story >
While Trump has positioned himself as a tough, 'law and order' president, he has mostly excluded one group of offenders from his sights: those of the corporate class.Full Story >
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationFull Story >
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleFull Story >
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringFull Story >
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersFull Story >
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'Full Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
