Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected through parts of the U.S. Southwest on yet another day of scorching heat.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddling
