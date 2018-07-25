Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign announces a highway closure in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as the Ferguson Fire burns nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign announces a highway closure in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as the Ferguson Fire burns nearby.
(Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP). People stop to look at the smoke from nearby wildfires Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP). People stop to look at the smoke from nearby wildfires Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park by noon Wednesday, as firefighters battled to contain a huge wildfire just to the west that has threatened the park's forest and sent up smoke that obscured grand vistas of waterfalls and sheer granite faces.

Yosemite Valley will be closed until at least Sunday, along with a winding, mountainous, 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of California's State Route 41 that leads in, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

At least a thousand campground and hotel bookings will be canceled - to say nothing of the impact on day visitors, park workers and small businesses along the highway, Gediman said. Rangers went to campsites one at a time to inform visitors of the closures. Hotels guests got phone calls and notes on their doors.

"This is the prime visitor season, so this wasn't an easy decision to make," Gediman said. "This was purely for safety's sake."

Officials were quick to point out that Yosemite wasn't under imminent danger from the Ferguson Fire. Authorities decided on the closure to allow crews to perform protective measures such as burning away brush along roadways without having to deal with traffic in the park that welcomes 4 million visitors annually.

The last time the 7.5-mile-long (12-kilometer-long) valley was closed because of fire was 1990, he said.

Yosemite Valley is the centerpiece of the visitor experience, offering views of landmarks such as Half Dome, Sentinel Dome, Bridal Veil Fall, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls. The glacial valley has been enveloped by a choking haze of smoke from the Ferguson Fire.

Visitors are advised to "limit activity during the periods of poor air quality," the park said in a statement. "Some facilities and services are closed or diminished."

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in several communities while others have been told to get ready to leave if necessary.

More than 3,300 firefighters are working the fire, aided by 16 helicopters. One firefighter was killed July 14, and six others have been injured.

Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of Visit Yosemite/Madera County, said the regional visitors bureau has been relocating tourists statewide following the closure.

"People are heartbroken," she said. "Some want to ride it out for a few days and see if they can get back in the park." Others want help finding places to stay away from Yosemite.

Gediman suggested valley visitors divert to Tuolumne Meadows, on Yosemite's northern edge, or to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to the south.

"There are wonderful places to visit in the region, so we're asking people to consider alternative plans," he said.

In the state's far north, a nearly 4-square-mile (10-square-kilometer) wildfire has forced the evacuation of French Gulch, a small Shasta County community that dates to the Gold Rush.

___

Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

    Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:24:41 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:45:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for...(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for...

    Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.

    Full Story >

    Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.

    Full Story >

  • Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

    Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:24:09 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:45:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People look the burned forest from their balcony in Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Wildfires raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital, torching homes, cars and forests and killing at le...(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People look the burned forest from their balcony in Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Wildfires raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital, torching homes, cars and forests and killing at le...

    The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.

    Full Story >

    The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.

    Full Story >

  • Wildfires in Greece kill 74 in deadliest blazes in decades

    Wildfires in Greece kill 74 in deadliest blazes in decades

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 05:54:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:45:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fi...(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fi...
    Gale-fanned wildfires raged through holiday resorts near Greece's capital, killing at least 24 people and injuring scores in the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade.Full Story >
    Gale-fanned wildfires raged through holiday resorts near Greece's capital, killing at least 24 people and injuring scores in the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade.Full Story >
    •   

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

    Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:24:41 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:45:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for...(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for...

    Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.

    Full Story >

    Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.

    Full Story >

  • Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

    Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:24:09 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:45:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People look the burned forest from their balcony in Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Wildfires raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital, torching homes, cars and forests and killing at le...(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People look the burned forest from their balcony in Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Wildfires raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital, torching homes, cars and forests and killing at le...

    The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.

    Full Story >

    The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.

    Full Story >

  • Heat radiates across Southwest; Death Valley hottest

    Heat radiates across Southwest; Death Valley hottest

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:34:27 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:27:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

    Triple-digit temperatures are expected through parts of the U.S. Southwest on yet another day of scorching heat.

    Full Story >

    Triple-digit temperatures are expected through parts of the U.S. Southwest on yet another day of scorching heat.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly