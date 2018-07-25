Visitors leaving heart of Yosemite as fire rages nearby

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.Full Story >
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.Full Story >
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.Full Story >
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.Full Story >
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.Full Story >
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.Full Story >
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.Full Story >
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.Full Story >
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.Full Story >
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationFull Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationFull Story >
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleFull Story >
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleFull Story >
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringFull Story >
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringFull Story >
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersFull Story >
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersFull Story >
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'Full Story >
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'Full Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >