Kentucky man, 90, drowns in lake while swimming to boat

GRAYSON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a 90-year-old man drowned when he tried to swim to his boat after it drifted away.
News outlets report the Elliott County coroner identified the man who died Tuesday as Oscar Roe Jr. Carter County Sheriff Jeff May says Roe launched his boat into the water at a Grayson Lake dock and jumped into the water to swim to it.
His shirt was left on the dock, and the sight of it and the floating boat caused passers-by to call authorities.
His body was found in the middle of the lake and will be taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine cause of death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
