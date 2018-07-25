South Korean auto parts maker breaks ground in Murray

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A South Korean auto parts maker has broken ground on a new $50 million plant in western Kentucky.
The plant in Murray would provide 120 jobs, according to a release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office.
Company leaders with South Korea's DAE-IL Corp. expect the 295,000-square foot (27406.17-sq. meter) plant to open in May 2019. Employees at the new facility will manufacture automotive transmission gears.
DAE-IL joins four other South Korean-owned companies in Kentucky.
DAE manufactures and sells powertrain parts for automotive, heavy equipment and motorcycles.
