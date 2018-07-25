Federal court hears appeal in Kentucky abortion case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Attorneys for a civil-liberties group and Kentucky's governor continue their legal feud as a federal appeals court reviews the state's attempt to require doctors to perform an ultrasound and show and describe fetal images to a patient before performing an abortion.

A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear legal arguments Wednesday in Cincinnati.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration appealed after a federal judge last year struck down the ultrasound mandate.

The 2017 state law is being challenged by Kentucky's last abortion clinic. Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union say the law violates doctors' First Amendment rights by forcing them to deliver "ideological" messages to their patients.

The state's lawyers say the message isn't ideological but instead is "truthful" and relevant to the abortion procedure.

