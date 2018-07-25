Boy with autism fights to keep therapy ducks after neighbors complain

The 12-year-old’s psychologist says the ducks help the boy calm down and practice emotional regulation. (Source: GoFundMe)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WOOD/CNN) – A 12-year-old boy with autism and his parents say they’re prepared to go to court over the boy’s two therapy ducks after town leaders said they have to get rid of the animals.

Dylan Dyke, 12, loves ducks. His room is filled with rubber ducks, paper ducks, ducks on blankets and ducks on lamps. But it’s his two pet ducks, Nibbles and Bill, that mean the most to him.

The 12-year-old has autism, and he says the ducks help him cope.

"I can tell them anything, and they just won't be bothered by it,” Dylan said. "These ducks understand me so much. My siblings do as well, but these ducks just trust me more."

Dylan feeds the birds daily at 7 a.m. sharp, according to his mother, Jen Dyke. After school, he immediately runs to check on them.

However, Georgetown Township, MI, officials ordered the family to get rid of the animals after neighbors complained about the ducks’ “offensive and embarrassing” sight and smell that they say could affect their home values.

The neighbors also say the ducks often stray from the Dykes' property and defecate on others’ lawns.

Dylan’s psychologist Dr. Eric Dykstra wrote a letter designating the birds as emotional support animals, but it hasn’t swayed the officials’ decision.

Officials say they’re enforcing an ordinance that prohibits homeowners in the area from having farm animals on their property.

The Dyke family is appealing the decision, and Dylan’s parents say they’re prepared to take the fight to court because of how much the ducks mean to their son.

"These ducks are his everything. They're his whole life,” Jen Dyke said. "Having an animal that's taught him compassion is just – you can't teach that."

Dykstra says it’s a fight that’s worth it.

"For Dylan, these ducks are extremely helpful,” he said. "They provide the opportunity for him to calm down. They provide an opportunity for him to practice emotional regulation."

The psychologist says if the ducks are taken from Dylan, it would cause him “significant emotional distress.”

The family hopes the zoning appeals board will rule in their favor at the Aug. 22 meeting, but if it doesn’t, they will take the matter to court.

"We live here. We want to get along with everybody as much as we can, but at the same time, we need to advocate for our special needs son,” said Dylan’s father, Mark Dyke.

Copyright 2018 WOOD via CNN. All rights reserved.