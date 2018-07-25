Police search for boyfriend accused of shooting girlfriend as her condition worsens

Cincinnati police said they are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the stomach during a domestic dispute overnight, and now her condition is worsening at the hospital.

A witness told police the woman, 30, lunged at her boyfriend with a knife when an argument between the couple turned violent inside a Hawaiian Terrance apartment about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Captain David Fink, the night chief.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She initially was listed in stable condition.

But her condition was downgraded to possibly life-threatening by 4:30 a.m. and she taken up to the OR to undergo surgery, according to Fink.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, fled the apartment. Police said they are not sure if he ran off or left in a vehicle.

Investigators want to question him to get his side of the story.

"She had a knife and lunged at him is what we are being told by one of the witnesses, but we are not 100 percent sure that's the way it all went down," Fink said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.