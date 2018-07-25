Jurors to visit scene where killer raped, strangled teen

Esme Kenney was 13 when Anthony Kirkland killed her in 2009. (Photo: Provided)

Now that a jury is seated in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer, they will visit the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.

Anthony Kirkland, 49, was convicted in a 2010 jury trial of the murders of two girls and two women: Esme Kenney, 13, Casonya Crawford, 14, Kimya Rolison, 25 and Mary Jo Newton, 45.

Esme's slaying is the one that finally led to police charging Kirkland with multiple murders to keep him locked up for good.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the women's murders and then sentenced to death for the girls.

But the Ohio Supreme Court tossed out Kirkland's death sentence and ordered a re-sentencing due to statements made during closing arguments by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

It is common for the defendant and defense team to go along on the scene visit, but it's not clear yet if Kirkland and his attorneys will.

Testimony in the re-sentencing is expected to begin when jurors return from the scene at the Winton

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Jurors will be hearing testimony and Kirkland's taped, detailed confession to Cincinnati police.

Then they will decide whether he serves life without parole or returns to death row.

In all, Kirkland has been convicted of killing five females. He served 16 years in prison for the 1987 killing of Leola Douglas after she spurned his sexual advances. He also set her on fire.

Kirkland's murder spree came to an end when he was arrested in March 2009 for killing Esme.

In his confession to Cincinnati police, Kirkland said he was walking near the Winton Hills reservoir when the seventh-grader ran into him, court records show,

She was apologetic, which only enraged him. He told police he punched her, called her names and demanded to know her name and what music she was listening to, the records state.

At some point, he chased her into the woods, where she tripped over a small fence. He continued to punch her and then choked her.

Kirkland told investigators he raped her and then strangled her her to death with his bare hands and then a rag.

When she was dead, he told police he propped her body up against a tree and stayed for two hours talking and apologizing to her.

He eventually burned her lower body in what he described to police as a "ritual" and walked off with her iPod and watch, court records show.

Kirkland was spotted in the woods 100 yards from where she was found.

Her things were in his pocket.

They have since been returned to her family.

