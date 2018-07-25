Fire destroys home in Miami Township

This home on East Miami River Road is a total loss in an early morning fire Wednesday, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines) MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY (FOX19 NOW) -
Fire destroyed a home in Miami Township early Wednesday, fire officials said.
Flames broke out at the residence in the 4300 block of East Miami River Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to Miami Township Fire Chief Steve Ober.
When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed, he said.
They knocked the fire out, but the home is considered a complete loss.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
East Miami River Road is closed near Jordan Road until further notice.
