Fire destroys home in Miami Township

This home on East Miami River Road is a total loss in an early morning fire Wednesday, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)

Fire destroyed a home in Miami Township early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Flames broke out at the residence in the 4300 block of East Miami River Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to Miami Township Fire Chief Steve Ober.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed, he said.

They knocked the fire out, but the home is considered a complete loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

East Miami River Road is closed near Jordan Road until further notice.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.