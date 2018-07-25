Bride-to-be allegedly kills fiance over wedding guest

While Trump has positioned himself as a tough, 'law and order' president, he has mostly excluded one group of offenders from his sights: those of the corporate class.Full Story >
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.Full Story >
About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are showing product separation, raising concerns that conditions may be ripe within the product for the growth of Clostridium botulinum.Full Story >
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
